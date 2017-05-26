National Business

May 26, 2017 5:18 PM

Conspiracy, lying charges dropped from fireworks trial

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

Two charges are being dismissed against a man whose company is accused of mishandling fireworks involved in a deadly Hawaii explosion.

A judge on Friday acquitted Charles Donaldson of a count alleging he lied about completely destroying fireworks the government seized. U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway also dismissed a conspiracy charge.

Donaldson and his company Donald Enterprises remain on trial for other charges including storing hazardous waste without a permit.

They aren't charged with the 2011 explosion. But prosecutors say the blast that killed five Donaldson employees shows how dangerous the fireworks were.

Prosecutors alleged that Donaldson, who had a contract to destroy fireworks seized by the government, lied about finishing a job so that he could get paid faster. Mollway's ruling says there's insufficient evidence supporting the allegation.

