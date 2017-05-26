Celiah Aker works on her business and administrative services class at her desk at home, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Medina, Ohio. Aker is in ninth grade and it is her fifth year at Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow
Celiah Aker works on her business and administrative services class at her desk at home, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Medina, Ohio. Aker is in ninth grade and it is her fifth year at Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow ECOT), an online school. As enrollment in online charter schools exploded in recent years, states have struggled to catch up with oversight to ensure that the students taking classes at home via computers get a real education and the "cyber schools" receive the proper amount of public funding.
States struggle with oversight of online charter schools

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and KANTELE FRANKO Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

As enrollment in online charter schools has soared across the U.S., states have struggled to keep up and to put in place regulations ensuring students get a real education and cyber schools get the right amount of funding.

The virtual schools' future is of renewed interest since the installation of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (duh-VAHS'), an online charter investor and advocate who views them as a valuable option for students.

While some perform well, the sector has been plagued by accounts of poor performance, mismanagement, fiscal malfeasance and questionable student attendance and participation.

National data show enrollment has tripled in the past decade, a period during which school choice advocates contributed almost $89 million to state-level campaigns.

The schools' defenders argue they serve nontraditional students disserved by traditional public schools.

