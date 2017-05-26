States struggle with oversight of online charter schools

Celiah Aker works on her business and administrative services class at her desk at home, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Medina, Ohio. Aker is in ninth grade and it is her fifth year at Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow

ECOT), an online school. As enrollment in online charter schools exploded in recent years, states have struggled to catch up with oversight to ensure that the students taking classes at home via computers get a real education and the "cyber schools" receive the proper amount of public funding.