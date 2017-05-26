Maine votes on pot, voting, taxes and wages all get pushback

Maine voters thought they approved sweeping changes to the state's rules on marijuana, taxes, voting and the minimum wage when they went to the polls in November.
Not so fast. And, in some cases, perhaps not at all.
The four referendums have hit various roadblocks as Republican Gov. Paul LePage, the state Legislature and state courts have weighed in. The implementation of the state's legalized marijuana program appears to be moving along with the least amount of resistance, but it will still likely be 2018 before anyone can legally buy pot in Maine.
The state's adoption of the country's first "ranked choice" voting system came under fire this week. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court unanimously concluded the election overhaul conflicts with the Maine constitutional.
LePage opposes the minimum wage hike.
