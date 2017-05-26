Audit: Troubled computer system has cost $400M so far

A newly released audit finds that Rhode Island has paid more than $400 million to develop its troubled public benefits computer system.
A state auditor's report detailing the costs of the Unified Health Infrastructure Project, or UHIP, and the state's health insurance exchange was presented to lawmakers Thursday. It found most of the money was paid the system's developer, Deloitte, which has agreed to a partial refund after a problematic rollout.
WJAR-TV reports that House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Patricia Serpa called it a "misuse" of taxpayer money.
The Executive Office of Health and Human Services disputes the audit's finding, putting the current price tag at about $330 million.
