Pound for pound, Dillard University is a physics powerhouse

In this Saturday, May 13, 2017 photo, actress and singer Janelle Monae arrives before a graduation ceremony at Dillard University in New Orleans. Dillard University graduates more physics majors - and, notably, more female physics majors - than far bigger schools with more resources. The point was punctuated at Dillard’s recent commencement exercises, with a keynote address from Monae, a star of “Hidden Figures.” Gerald Herbert AP Photo