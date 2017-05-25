National Business

May 25, 2017 5:37 PM

Metra to repair, replace bridges, build new station

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Chicago's suburban commuter rail service will spend more than $48 million to replace or repair several bridges and rebuild a station on the city's North Side.

Metra says in a news release its board of directors approved three contracts with area construction companies — two for the bridge work and one for the station.

Some of the bridges will be replaced because they're more than a century old and it does not make economic sense to keep repairing them. Others will be repaired. A third contract will be to build a new inbound half of the Ravenswood Station.

The projects are part of Metra's 2017 construction program that includes $216 million in improvements to 29 stations, 21 bridges, 29 road crossings and the replacement of 57,000 railroad ties.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Ski to Sea competitor describes dangers on the Nooksack River 1:52

Ski to Sea competitor describes dangers on the Nooksack River

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos