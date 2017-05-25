National Business

May 25, 2017 7:14 AM

Grain mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 1.20 cents higher at $4.3360 a bushel; July corn was down .40 cent at $3.7060 a bushel; July oats was up .60 cent at $2.3920 a bushel while July soybeans lost 2.40 cents to $9.48 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .43 cent lower at $1.2255 a pound; May feeder cattle was down .95 cent at $1.4305 pound; June lean hogs lost .03 cent to $.8018 a pound.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

A look at how the port, state will clean up Blaine Marina 1:46

A look at how the port, state will clean up Blaine Marina

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos