The New Mexico House of Representative grapples with a state budget crisis during a special session on Wednesday May 24, 2017, in Santa Fe, N.M. Morgan Lee AP Photo

May 25, 2017 7:14 AM

New Mexico lawmakers pressure governor to reinstate funding

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico lawmakers are pressuring GOP Gov. Susana Martinez to restore funding to state universities and the Legislature as they look for new sources of revenue during a special legislative session.

Lawmakers were gathering Thursday for the second day of the session to consider bills that would increase tax income to help restore $765 million in funding that was vetoed by the governor.

The Democratic-led Legislature sent bills to the governor Wednesday that would reinstate a $6.1 billion state spending plan for the coming fiscal year, while bolstering state finance by suspending infrastructure projects and tapping severance bonds.

Lawmakers are outlining additional tax increases and plans for a new rainy day fund to protect the state's credit rating.

Martinez has indicated a willingness to increase revenues by eliminating tax breaks.

