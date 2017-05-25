National Business

May 25, 2017 5:41 AM

Top paid CEO in ND is in energy, construction industry

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

A new survey shows the top paid executive in North Dakota is in the energy and construction services industry.

Calculations by The Associated Press and the executive data firm Equilar show MDU Resources Group CEO David Goodin tops the compensation list in North Dakota, earning $3.3 million last year. MDU Resources is headquartered in Bismarck. Its business segments include electric and natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and construction services.

The survey includes only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators. The calculation salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that include benefits and perks.

The typical CEO in the Standard & Poor's 500 index made $11.5 million last year.

