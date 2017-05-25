J&J CEO highest paid in New Jersey

Health care giant Johnson & Johnson's chief executive officer was the highest paid CEO in New Jersey in 2016.
A survey released Thursday by The Associated Press and executive data firm Equilar shows Alex Gorsky earned $21.9 million.
The survey considered only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and May 1. It includes CEOs who have been in place for at least two years.
To calculate CEO pay, Equilar adds salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that include benefits and perks.
The typical CEO in the Standard & Poor's 500 index made $11.5 million last year.
