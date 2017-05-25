OPEC and non-OPEC nations poised to extend output cuts

Khalid Al-Falih Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia leaves the building of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. The OPEC oil cartel and other producers, notably Russia, are this week expected to extend last year's production cut in a concerted attempt to prevent oil prices from falling. With prices likely to fall because of an oversupply in the market if they don't, both Russia, and OPEC oil giant Saudi Arabia have spoken out in favor of an extension ahead of Thursday's meeting. Ronald Zak AP Photo