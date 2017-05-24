Train station to offer free rides to boost ridership

Officials are hoping to boost low ridership at a Rhode Island train station with an attractive offer to commuters — free rides for six months.
WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rRHb5j ) the number of people using the Wickford Junction station in North Kingstown is well below projections. The station, which was built using millions in federal funding and opened in 2012, was supposed to have more than 3,000 riders every weekday by 2020. As of now, it has fewer than 300.
Rhode Island transportation officials say, starting July 3, all rides between Wickford and Providence will be free in both directions. They say it's modeled after a program offering free rides to an air show in Quonset. The hope is that it will boost awareness of the station as a travel option.
