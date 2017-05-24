FILE - In a March 8, 2017 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks at a news conference in Madison, Wis. The Legislature's budget committee is slated to consider whether to cut University of Wisconsin System tuition and tie campuses' state aid to new performance standards. Walker's two-year budget calls for keeping tuition frozen and then cutting it by 5 percent in the second year.
FILE - In a March 8, 2017 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks at a news conference in Madison, Wis. The Legislature's budget committee is slated to consider whether to cut University of Wisconsin System tuition and tie campuses' state aid to new performance standards. Walker's two-year budget calls for keeping tuition frozen and then cutting it by 5 percent in the second year. Scott Bauer, File AP Photo
FILE - In a March 8, 2017 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks at a news conference in Madison, Wis. The Legislature's budget committee is slated to consider whether to cut University of Wisconsin System tuition and tie campuses' state aid to new performance standards. Walker's two-year budget calls for keeping tuition frozen and then cutting it by 5 percent in the second year. Scott Bauer, File AP Photo

National Business

May 24, 2017 10:13 PM

Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medicaid applicants

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker wants to make Wisconsin the first state in the country to require childless adults applying for Medicaid to undergo drug screening.

Walker's plan to be voted on Thursday by the Legislature's budget committee also requires federal approval from President Donald Trump's administration. It could serve as a nationwide blueprint as Walker prepares to run for a third term next year.

Fourteen other states have some type of drug screening or test as part of their public benefits programs. But Wisconsin is seeking to become the first to require it as a condition of eligibility for the Medicaid program.

Walker touts it as a way to get people back into the workforce.

But opponents say it won't work as intended and will likely be declared unconstitutional.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur

See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:52

See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur
How to make a PB&J in space 1:55

How to make a PB&J in space
Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 1:40

Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos