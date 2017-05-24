Senator Justin Eichorn,
Senator Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids) yawns early in the morning as the Senate neared its special session adjournment deadline with major bills unresolved on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in St. Paul, Minn. The Minnesota Legislature blew past a self-imposed 7 a.m. Wednesday deadline to finish work on a $46 billion budget. The House had several major votes remaining, and the Senate hadn’t taken any votes overnight as hope evaporated for a tidy wrapup to the five-month session.
May 24, 2017 10:07 PM

Minnesota leaders plan another run at ending special session

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and KYLE POTTER Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Minnesota lawmakers plan to regroup at noon Thursday to make another run at passing the major parts of a massive $46 billion budget.

They made scant headway Wednesday and missed a 7 a.m. deadline for finishing their work and going home.

Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt expressed optimism after the House broke for the night that lawmakers could finish up Thursday. But he predicts a long day and doesn't rule out a return after the Memorial Day weekend.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says they're still trying to work out the details of a broad agreement among legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton that went sour.

Thursday's agenda includes bills to fund health and human service programs, state government operations and a borrowing bill for public construction projects.

