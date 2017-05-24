Crash report: Confused by spin, Mars probe failed to brake

FILE In this Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, a model of Schiaparelli· the mars landing device , is on display at the European Space Agency, ESA, in Darmstadt, Germany. An independent report on Wednesday May 24, 2017 concludes Europe’s Schiaparelli probe crash-landed on Mars last year because its systems couldn’t cope with a brief, wild rotation during its descent. dpa via AP,File Uwe Anspach