National Business

May 24, 2017 2:36 AM

Jury awards $450K to mother who sued son in wine rivalry

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A jury has awarded $450,000 to a Rhode Island winemaker who accused her son and a former employee of stealing trade secrets in a case one of the defendants called "sour grapes."

The jury found that Daniel Ribeiro and Andrew Gold took information, including recipes for "wine slush" and wine infused with fruit essences, from the Conventry vineyard when they started a rival winery in Chepachet.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rSU9Pi ) Gold's mother, Sheila Gold, said she felt vindicated by the finding.

Riberio, a former sales manager for Sheila Gold, said the new winery never made any fruit-infused wines. He believes the jury felt sorry for Sheila Gold, who invested much of her retirement savings into her now-closed winery. He said he'll appeal the ruling.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48 1:37

Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos