Ex-Barcelona president Rosell held in money laundering probe

FILE - In this July 19, 2013 file photo, FC Barcelona's president Sandro Rosell attends a press conference at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in San Joan Despi, Spain. Spanish authorities say former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell and his wife have been detained on May 23, 2017 in a probe over his businesses in Brazil which is part of a money laundering investigation. Manu Fernandez, File AP Photo