This May 18, 2017, photo shows Dan Imler, vice president of SCP Auctions, with the bound volume of the 1876 constitution that founded the National League of Professional Base Ball and the modern business of big league sports, that is going up for sale at SCP Auctions in Laguna Niguel, Calif. A replica of a period baseball is at left; a modern ball is at right. SCP Auctions expects the papers to draw millions when the auction starts Wednesday, May 24. Reed Saxon AP Photo

May 22, 2017 11:32 PM

Big league baseball's founding documents to be auctioned

By ANDREW DALTON Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

The 1876 constitution that founded the National League and the modern business of big league sports is going up for sale.

The documents were drafted and signed in a New York hotel by the game's founding fathers, like William Hulbert, owner of the team that would become the Chicago Cubs.

Hulbert's principles, such as strictly separating business and players, would provide a model that has lasted 140 years. SCP Auctions expects the papers to draw millions when the auction starts Wednesday.

Major League Baseball historian John Thorn calls Hulbert a genius whose ideas allowed modern sports to be born.

