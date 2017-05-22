APNewsBreak: 2 more leaks found along Dakota Access pipeline

FILE - This Sept. 29, 2016, file photo, shows a section of the Dakota Access pipeline under construction near St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Dakota Access pipeline system leaked about 100 gallons of oil in western North Dakota in two separate incidents in March as crews worked to get the four-state line ready for operation. They’re the second and third known leaks on the disputed $3.8 billion pipeline. The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File Tom Stromme