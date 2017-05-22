National Business

May 22, 2017 8:48 AM

Trustees approve reorganization plan for university campus

The Associated Press
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine

University of Maine System trustees continue their efforts to close large budget gaps with more organizational changes.

The Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2rIaJCj ) that trustees agreed on a reorganization plan for the Presque Isle campus on Sunday. Maine's state university system has tried to balance budgets at campuses for years.

UMPI is axing two positions in order to save nearly half a million over five years. The campus is also combining two of its three colleges to create the College of Professional Programs and Education.

Presque Isle will continue to partner with the Fort Kent campus with shared nursing professors and share an administrator who is charged with collaboration between the two campuses.

System trustees ultimately hope to remodel the chain of campuses into a "one university" model.

