May 22, 2017 7:10 AM

Gas prices up slightly in parts of northern New England

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices are up a little in parts of northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Maine gas stations shows the average price of gas went up nearly a penny per gallon in the past week, to $2.32 per gallon. The price in Vermont went down about the same amount, to $2.35 per gallon. The price in New Hampshire went up a half-cent, to $2.29 a gallon.

Elsewhere, the national average increased 2.1 cents to $2.35 per gallon. That's a decrease of 7.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

