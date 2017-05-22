Backdropped by the July 15 Martyrs bridge over the Bosporus Strait, a man smokes as he sits amongst the debris of the Reina nightclub that was attacked on New Year's Day, in Istanbul, Monday, May 22, 2017. Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have partially destroyed the upscale Istanbul nightclub where an Islamic State group attacker killed 39 people during New Year's celebrations.
May 22, 2017 5:45 AM

Turkey partially destroys IS-attacked Istanbul nightclub

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have partially destroyed the upscale Istanbul nightclub where an Islamic State extremist killed 39 people during New Year's celebrations.

The Anadolu Agency says parts of Reina nightclub, on the shores of the Bosporus, were demolished Monday by Istanbul's municipality, which cited a breach of construction regulations. Piles of rubble were left on the ground of the nightclub close to a bridge across the Bosporus.

The surprise move came as questions remained on the future of the club that has been closed since the Jan. 1 shooting claimed by IS. The dead included 25 foreign citizens.

The attacker, Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek citizen, is to go on trial for the attack on Dec. 11.

