May 22, 2017 5:34 AM

Ohio gas prices rise, now even with national average

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Gas prices have risen around Ohio in the past week and are now on par with the national average.

Ohio's average for a gallon of regular fuel was $2.36 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's up from $2.26 a week ago and down 3 cents from the average a year ago.

The national average was about $2.36 Monday. That's 2 cents more than a week ago but above the average of $2.28 reported at this time last year.

AAA says upcoming summer travel should increase demand but likely not enough for a significant price increase.

