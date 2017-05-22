FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at his company's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post on May 21, 2017, that he's not running for public office.
FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at his company's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post on May 21, 2017, that he's not running for public office. Noah Berger, File AP Photo
May 22, 2017 3:51 AM

Mark Zuckerberg: I'm not running for public office

NEWPORT, R.I.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his quest this year to visit every state he hadn't before is about building relationships, not politics.

The 33-year-old billionaire says in a Facebook post that some users have asked if the trip means he's running for public office. Zuckerberg says he's not running for anything. Instead, he says the visits around the country are in order "to get a broader perspective."

He says Facebook is looking to connect users beyond people they already know. He writes that it may be important that the platform connects users to "people you should know." He describes those as people outside a user's social circle that as he says "provide a new source of support and inspiration."

Zuckerberg says Facebook is exploring models for building those connections.

