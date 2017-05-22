Repairs study set for Evansville's 102-year-old Bosse Field

National Business

EVANSVILLE, Ind.

An evaluation is planned on Evansville's 102-year-old baseball stadium after state lawmakers approved allowing a special tax for needed repairs.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. owns Bosse Field and has estimated it needs $1.5 million in upgrades, including a new electrical system, lights and roof. The special property tax could raise about $300,000.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports school district officials want to have a plan for what repairs must be done.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he recognizes improvements are needed to the stadium but wants to avoid a tax increase.

Bosse Field is home to the independent league Evansville Otters, along with hosting high school games and other events. It also was a filming site for the 1992 film "A League of Our Own."

