Shreveport mayor seeks new sports arena

The mayor of a Louisiana city says a new arena has been proposed with hopes of securing a bid for an NBA minor league team.
The Times reports (http://bit.ly/2qAn7py ) Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler has proposed the construction of a sports event center in an effort to acquire the bid for the New Orleans Pelicans' Developmental League affiliate. Shreveport is one of six cities working to land the franchise.
Tyler said in a statement from the City of Shreveport that the proposed multi-use complex includes an event center seating up to 5,000 and could be used year-round.
The statement says cities with D-League teams have experienced millions of dollars in economic growth.
The D-League will be renamed with its entitlement partner as the NBA Gatorade League starting with the 2017-18 season.
