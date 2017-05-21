National Business

May 21, 2017 9:25 PM

4th blast to take down old Ohio bridge may have done enough

The Associated Press
LEBANON, Ohio

Ohio's transportation agency says a fourth attempt to bring down an old interstate bridge in southwest Ohio didn't go quite as planned, but it may have been enough to finish the job.

The bridge that once carried Interstate 71 over the Little Miami River in Warren County has been tough to take down.

Three earlier implosions failed to get it done so a fourth blast took place Sunday.

Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Bruning says the implosion Sunday didn't lower the last half of the final remaining section as much as expected.

But Bruning says the blast may have lowered the section enough so that other options for removal can be looked at.

The old Jeremiah Morrow Bridge was built in 1964 and replaced by a new $88 million structure.

