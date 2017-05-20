National Business

Motorists seeing stable gas prices in New Jersey

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

Motorists are seeing stable prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.36. That's the same price it was last week.

Motorists were paying $2.11 for gas at this time last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.

The national average gas price on Friday was $2.35, up a penny from last week. That's higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.26.

AAA says pump prices could increase in the coming weeks as the summer driving kicks in and more motorists take to the roads.

