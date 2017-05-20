Georgia utility regulators approve solar facility near base

Georgia regulators have approved a solar power facility's construction near a military base in the state.
The Georgia Public Service Commission announced the decision this week.
The facility proposed by Georgia Power will be built just outside Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins. The utility company is leasing the land and will operate the solar facility, providing power to the military base and other customers.
Georgia Power expects the facility to begin operating on Dec. 1, 2019 and says it will include more than 500,000 solar panels making it the company's largest solar project. Construction is expected to start in 2018.
