Taiwan's Tsai keeps domestic focus amid China's isolation

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017, file photo, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, waves from a Zwaardvis-class submarine during a visit at Zuoying Naval base in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan. After a year in office, Tsai's administration is shunned by an angry China, but domestic concerns appear to be trumping relations with Beijing. Chiang Ying-ying, File AP Photo