South Carolina voters make Republican congressional choice

Voters in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District go to the polls to pick a Republican candidate for the seat given up when Rep. Mick Mulvaney became White House Budget director.
A state representative and a former state representative are seeking the GOP nomination for the seat Tuesday.
House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope of York led the May 2nd primary involving seven Republican candidates.
He faces Rock Hill developer Ralph Norman, who trailed Pope by less than 1 percentage point. Norman resigned to focus on the campaign.
The winner will face Democrat Archie Parnell in the June 20 special election. Powell is a former staff attorney for the House Ways & Means Committee.
The district covers 11 mostly rural counties except for York County, just south of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Comments