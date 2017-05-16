Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the launch the Labour Party's General Election manifesto in Bradford, England, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The British electorate go to the polls on June 8, in a general election.
Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the launch the Labour Party's General Election manifesto in Bradford, England, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The British electorate go to the polls on June 8, in a general election.
May 16, 2017 3:59 AM

Spend more, tax the rich: UK's Labour stakes election turf

The Associated Press
LONDON

Britain's main opposition Labour Party is appealing to voters with promises to increase the minimum wage, boost public spending, nationalize key industries — and pay for it all by raising taxes on high earners.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says it is a "radical and responsible" program "for the many, not the few."

The election manifesto unveiled Tuesday is being seen by both supporters and opponents as a return to Labour's democratic socialist roots after the business-friendly "New Labour" years.

Corbyn and his allies hope the policies will speak to anxious voters who have seen living standards squeezed.

The governing Conservatives say Labour has an outdated economic vision that will stifle growth.

Opinion polls consistently give the Conservatives a big lead over Labour before the June 8 election.

