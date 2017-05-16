Grain higher, livestock lower

Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July delivery was .40 cent higher at $4.2360 a bushel; July corn was down .60 cent at $3.67 a bushel; July oats was up 1.60 cents at $2.32 a bushel while July soybeans gained 3.60 cents to $9.69 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
June live cattle was .85 cent lower at $1.2160 a pound; May feeder cattle was down 1.95 cents at $1.4058 pound; June lean hogs lost .18 cent to $.7708 a pound.
