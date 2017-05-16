National Business

May 16, 2017 7:03 AM

Grain higher, livestock lower

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was .40 cent higher at $4.2360 a bushel; July corn was down .60 cent at $3.67 a bushel; July oats was up 1.60 cents at $2.32 a bushel while July soybeans gained 3.60 cents to $9.69 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .85 cent lower at $1.2160 a pound; May feeder cattle was down 1.95 cents at $1.4058 pound; June lean hogs lost .18 cent to $.7708 a pound.

