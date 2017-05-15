National Business

May 15, 2017 1:04 AM

China's Xi appeals to foreign leaders for freer trade

The Associated Press
BEIJING

China's President Xi Jinping on Monday appealed to foreign leaders at a forum on a Chinese trade initiative to resist pressure to close markets.

Xi called for governments to pursue "greater openness and cooperation" and "reject protectionism." He was speaking to leaders and other officials from Asia, Europe and Africa at the event to promote Beijing's "Belt and Road Initiative."

China is promoting itself as a champion of free trade in response to pressure in the United States and Europe for restrictions on imports. That is despite complaints by its trading partners that China is the most-closed major economy.

The Chinese initiative calls for building ports, railways and other facilities to expand trade across Asia, Africa and Europe.

