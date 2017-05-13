Weather researchers testing drones for Oklahoma forecasts

Weather researchers are testing drones to monitor conditions just before severe thunderstorms erupt in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoman reports (http://bit.ly/2pvYmMb ) that the unmanned aircraft systems were designed to measure the temperature, humidity, pressure and wind speed in the lower atmosphere.
Steven Koch, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma, says that satellites, radar, surface equipment and manned aircraft gather lots of data, but nothing from 30 feet to about 2,000 feet above the ground.
Field tests were conducted earlier this week near Enid and Stillwater. Brian Argrow, a professor at the University of Colorado whose team designed a fixed-wing, twin-motor aircraft that can launch from the roof of the ground tracking vehicle, says the drone is performing as it was designed to do.
Comments