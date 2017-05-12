New Jersey town asks judge to order tribe to remove teepees

A New Jersey town is going to court to ask a judge to order an American Indian tribe to remove teepees from a conservation zone.
In court papers filed this week, Mahwah is demanding the Ramapough Lenape Nation "cease and desist all use of the property" in violation of the township's zoning ordinance.
The Record (https://njersy.co/2r0MMbY ) reports the Ramapoughs on Thursday issued a statement defending their right to free speech and assembly and the tribe erected the teepees to protest an oil pipeline. Chief Dwaine Perry says he does not consider the teepees "structures."
Township officials say the tribe's 14-acre property is being used as a place of public assembly and as a campground. The town says the only permitted uses are open space, agricultural, single-family homes and municipal facilities.
