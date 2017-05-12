Resort magnate's nearly $1M tax refund given to receiver

The owner of two Vermont resorts who has been under investigation for use of EB-5 funds got more news today: his $950,000 tax refund was turned over to a federal receivership in charge of his assets.
Ariel Quiros, owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain, had federal receiver Michael Goldberg placed in charge of his assets after authorities said he put together a "Ponzi-like" scheme.
The Caledonian Record reports (http://bit.ly/2q9LKay ) that Goldberg has no plans to return the funds to Quiros. Quiros made a motion to modify the freeze order on his assets, but it is still pending.
Last year, the SEC and the Vermont Attorney General announced companion civil complaints being filed against both Quiros and his former business partner, Bill Stenger.
