Office Depot beats 1Q profit forecasts

Office Depot Inc. (ODP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $116 million.
The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 16 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.
The office supply retailer posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.73 billion.
Office Depot shares have risen 13 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17 percent in the last 12 months.
