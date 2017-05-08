National Business

May 08, 2017 7:02 AM

Grain lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 6.20 cents lower at $4.2120 a bushel; May corn was down 1.20 cents at $3.6040 a bushel; July oats was down .40 cent at $2.4820 a bushel while May soybeans lost 2.20 cents to $9.6060 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was 1.23 cents lower at $1.23 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .65 cent at $1.4443 pound; May lean hogs gained .10 cent to $.6950 a pound.

