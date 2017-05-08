National Business

May 08, 2017 5:17 AM

Trump Tower resident who listed apartment on Airbnb pays $1K

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

An Airbnb host who was renting out her Trump Tower apartment is among the first to pay a fine to New York City under a law banning advertising listings for short-term rentals.

The host and owner of the Trump Tower apartment, Yelena Yelagina, paid a $1,000 fine to the city.

A city official tells the New York Daily News (http://nydn.us/2qRNUvI ) the new law will further discourage people from turning their apartments into hotels. It is already against the law in New York to rent out an entire apartment for less than 30 days without the owner present, but the new law bans advertising short-term listings.

An Airbnb spokesperson says the law doesn't distinguish between New Yorkers who occasionally share their home and illegal hoteliers.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond

Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond 1:40

Kansas police officer rescues 4-year-old boy from pond
A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 0:40

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley
What does space debris look like? 2:20

What does space debris look like?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos