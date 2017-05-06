School to receive soil tests after asbestos concerns

An elementary school in central Alabama will receive soil testing after asbestos were found before renovations began last year.
The Tuscaloosa News reports Tuscaloosa City Schools will allow analytical environmental testing at Central Elementary School for asbestos. The company will be paid more than $1,200 in contributions from the community through radio station owner Jim Lawson's local show on Mix 107.3.
TCS Director of Facilities Jeff Johnson says asbestos abatement is done for every school or building built before the 1990s.
Johnson says the abatement uncovered about 1,300 square feet of the school's 50,000 square feet contained non-friable asbestos in the mastic glue holding the floor tiles to the ground, as well as a pipe arm that contained a small amount of friable asbestos.
