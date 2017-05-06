Motorists seeing lower gas prices in New Jersey

Motorists are seeing lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.40. That's down 3 cents from last week.
Motorists were paying $2.09 for gas at this time last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.
The slight price drop marks the second straight week where gas prices have fallen in New Jersey.
The national average gas price on Friday was $2.36, down 4 cents from last week. But that's still higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.22.
AAA says drivers could see higher pump prices in the coming weeks if demand for gas increases during the summer driving season.
