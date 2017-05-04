National Business

May 04, 2017 5:32 AM

Oil pipeline vandalism reported in Minnehaha County

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Law enforcement officers have stepped up patrols around an oil pipeline site in Minnehaha County after vandalism was discovered.

Sheriff's Capt. Jason Gearman says vandals broke through a chain link fence recently that surrounds an above-ground section of the Dakota Access pipeline near Highway 19, north of Humboldt. KELO-TV (http://bit.ly/2pBz8ug ) reports a valve inspector has since repaired a hole, but Gearman says it's still a safety issue because any tampering can cause extreme situations, such as an explosion.

Gearman says they have notified the FBI. The sheriff's department is encouraging any citizen that sees something suspicious to report it.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Cat fight ends with water landing 1:07

Cat fight ends with water landing

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos