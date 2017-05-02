National Business

May 02, 2017 3:49 AM

Christians in Merkel's party want to curb German gun exports

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Some members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party have launched a campaign that aims to curb German arms exports.

A petition started by a local chapter of the Christian Democratic Union in Schwenke, western Germany, calls on Merkel to work toward ending the export of guns.

The group said Tuesday the uncontrolled spread of small arms fuels conflicts worldwide, and cites the recent influx of refugees to Germany as a consequence.

It says Germany needs to reconsider its role as a major gun-producing country and wants the party leadership to make "Christian values the foundation of a responsible arms export policy."

According to official figures, Germany exported 47 million euros worth of small arms last year, including 16.4 million euros worth sold outside the European Union.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

How will Canada legalization effect Washington pot sales? 1:07

How will Canada legalization effect Washington pot sales?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos