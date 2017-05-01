Senators to take public testimony on state budget

Senators are hosting a marathon public hearing as they continue putting together a budget blueprint.
The Senate Finance Committee will take public testimony Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Representatives Hall. The committee is crafting a two-year state spending plan, modeled off the $12.1 bill plan Republican Gov. Chris Sununu (soo-NOO'-noo) introduced earlier this year.
This is the final public hearing scheduled on the budget proposal.
The Senate's work is more tedious than normal this session because it has no approved House plan as a model. The Republican-led House failed to pass its own version of the budget this year for the first time in at least 50 years.
A final spending plan must be passed and signed by June 30.
