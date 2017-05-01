National Business

May 01, 2017 1:57 AM

After Saudi stop, Germany' Merkel heads to neighboring UAE

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has landed in the United Arab Emirates, her second stop on a two-nation Gulf tour taking in the Arab world's largest economies.

The German leader was greeted by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon her arrival on Monday in the capital, Abu Dhabi. The crown prince is the half-brother of the country's ailing president and his presumed successor.

Merkel arrived in the seven-state federation following a visit to neighboring Saudi Arabia, where she held talks with King Salman and other senior leaders that touched on women's rights and the war in Yemen.

Trade is also high on the agenda. Merkel's delegation includes prominent German business leaders looking to strengthen ties with the country's two largest trading partners in the Middle East.

