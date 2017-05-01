National Business

May 01, 2017 2:42 AM

India's Modi discusses trade, ties with Turkey's Erdogan

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that India and Turkey should strengthen their already warm business and political ties, as he welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to New Delhi.

Erdogan arrived late Sunday evening. He was accompanied by several Cabinet ministers and a 150-member business delegation, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi said trade between the two countries has more than doubled since Erdogan last visited India in 2008, and there is a "huge potential" for more growth.

Trade between the two countries currently stands at $6.4 billion.

Modi said both countries have shown remarkable economic stability in a volatile global scenario.

Modi was speaking at an India-Turkey Business Summit organized by India's main industry organizations.

The two countries are expected to sign agreements to expand trade in infrastructure development, renewable energy and tourism.

Earlier in the day Erdogan inspected a military guard of honor with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.

