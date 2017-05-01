National Business

May 01, 2017 12:19 AM

New Kentucky insurance commissioner named

The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky's deputy commissioner of the Department of Insurance, a former sales and marketing representative, has been appointed as commissioner of the department.

Nancy G. Atkins worked in the insurance industry for 33 years, both as an agent and employee benefit manager. Before joining the Department of Insurance, she was director of sales and marketing at Bluegrass Family Health Inc.

In a release from the state's Public Protection Cabinet, Atkins says she is "honored to lead the department during this critical time for Kentucky's insurance market."

Atkins is a licensed nurse and also worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kentucky and Advantage Care, Inc.

Former Commissioner Brian Maynard is returning to the private sector.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

People fill Depot Market Square in downtown Bellingham for April Brews Day 1:49

People fill Depot Market Square in downtown Bellingham for April Brews Day

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos