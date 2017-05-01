New Kentucky insurance commissioner named

Kentucky's deputy commissioner of the Department of Insurance, a former sales and marketing representative, has been appointed as commissioner of the department.
Nancy G. Atkins worked in the insurance industry for 33 years, both as an agent and employee benefit manager. Before joining the Department of Insurance, she was director of sales and marketing at Bluegrass Family Health Inc.
In a release from the state's Public Protection Cabinet, Atkins says she is "honored to lead the department during this critical time for Kentucky's insurance market."
Atkins is a licensed nurse and also worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kentucky and Advantage Care, Inc.
Former Commissioner Brian Maynard is returning to the private sector.
