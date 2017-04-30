National Business

April 30, 2017 6:19 AM

NY state saves $20M through green energy, recycling

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Increased recycling, greater reliance on renewable energy and less use of copy paper have saved New York state government nearly $20 million over five years.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office released a list of savings Friday that it says are the result of efforts to reduce the state's environmental impact.

Since 2011, the state has reduced its use of copy paper by 35 percent. It's also increased the recycling of debris from transportation projects, invested in greater renewable energy and expanded its use of recycled products.

Cuomo says the state is "leading the nation" by reducing state government waste and saving tax dollars while it protects the environment.

