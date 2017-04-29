Brood stock collection to aid recovery of pallid sturgeon

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has collected endangered pallid sturgeon from the Missouri River to breed the fish in a hatchery and restock the river next year.
State workers and 166 volunteers collected 105 pallid sturgeon from Plattsmouth to the south of Nebraska City in early April. Crews used 200-foot-long trotlines with 40 hooks per line baited with night crawlers. Nineteen sturgeon were shipped to Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery near Yankton, South Dakota, as potential brood fish.
The fish will be spawned in the hatchery, and the offspring nurtured for up to a year before being stocked back into the Missouri River.
The pallid sturgeon is native to the Missouri and Mississippi river systems. It was federally listed as endangered in 1990 because of population declines.
Comments